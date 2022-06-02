Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $54.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter.
About Key Tronic (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
