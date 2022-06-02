Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) vs. Its Rivals Financial Survey

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) is one of 940 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kiora Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.2% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiora Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kiora Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6522 21248 43467 872 2.54

Kiora Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 380.77%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 129.74%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -131.92% -79.71% Kiora Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,144.79% -1,459.42% -9.09%

Risk & Volatility

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kiora Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 -$16.40 million -0.27 Kiora Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.86 billion $249.52 million -2.77

Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kiora Pharmaceuticals. Kiora Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as for treating non-infectious posterior uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

