Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 27.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,326 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIRK has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kirkland's Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

