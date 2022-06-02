Klaytn Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.67 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 1% against the dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $37.67 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $939.69 or 0.03076135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 754.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00451960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00032236 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,247,359 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

