KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Short Interest Down 15.0% in May

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 175,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

KORE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KORE Group to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

NYSE KORE opened at $4.21 on Thursday. KORE Group has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KORE Group will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KORE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KORE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in KORE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in KORE Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in KORE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KORE Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

