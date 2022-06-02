Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.05

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 2506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

KRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $562.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.02 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 58.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 491.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 17.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

