Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Trading Down 2.8% on Insider Selling

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $19.05. 2,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Specifically, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $562.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.02 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 205,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

