L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Lessened by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $241.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

