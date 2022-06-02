Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 83,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 36,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

LBRMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Mines from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, which consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

