Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.84

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 8854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.
LSGOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Land Securities Group (LSGOF)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.