Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.94% of Landstar System worth $63,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Landstar System by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $149.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.55 and a 200-day moving average of $159.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.12 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

