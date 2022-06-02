Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 5,740,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lannett by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 247,566 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 465,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lannett alerts:

LCI stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 8,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,480. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19.

LCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lannett in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Lannett (Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.