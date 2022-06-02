Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.95

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.95 and last traded at $100.98, with a volume of 1044386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.52.

Several research analysts have commented on LPI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 30.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,493 shares of company stock worth $2,872,548 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $326,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 142,514 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

