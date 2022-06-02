Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

3G Sahana Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,431 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises 5.0% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Liberty Broadband worth $44,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,780. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.