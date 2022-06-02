Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

LBTYA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. 753,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,744. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $523,625.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,690 shares of company stock worth $4,823,797 over the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,215,000 after buying an additional 59,405 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 25.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $7,495,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

