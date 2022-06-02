Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 95,179 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

