Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. Limbach has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,521.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 26,498 shares of company stock valued at $167,772 in the last three months. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Limbach by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

