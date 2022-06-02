LiquidApps Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $12,857.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037349 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

