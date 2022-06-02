Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,319,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,371,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAD opened at $299.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.91. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.20 and a 1 year high of $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

LAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.71.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

