LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.
Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.46. LKQ has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.
In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in LKQ by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of LKQ by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of LKQ by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in LKQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.