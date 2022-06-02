Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys New Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Baker Hughes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,077,000 after buying an additional 1,397,727 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,406,000 after buying an additional 1,886,918 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,159,823 shares of company stock worth $2,485,953,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.