Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New $863,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $161.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

