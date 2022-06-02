Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $563.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ASML Holding has a one year low of $509.55 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.44.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

