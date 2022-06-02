Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes $1.41 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,108 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 170,844.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Target by 77.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.72.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $156.52 on Thursday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.51 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

