Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes $2.64 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,368 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $108.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.80. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $95.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.081 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.57.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

