Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $947,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Moody’s by 187.0% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Moody’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $7,451,000. Natixis raised its position in Moody’s by 840.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 112,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $1,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $282.38 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $269.47 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.11. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.42.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

