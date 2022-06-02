Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $3,198,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $499.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $501.26 and a 200-day moving average of $465.14.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.95.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

