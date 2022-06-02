Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 22,457 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,457 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 207,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.