Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 7,109 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 654,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after buying an additional 442,786 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $42,833,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,840 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,129. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $97.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $91.52 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.