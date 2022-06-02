Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

AMGN stock opened at $253.42 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

