Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Linde by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Linde by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Linde by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Linde by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $319.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.93 and its 200 day moving average is $316.84. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.33.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

