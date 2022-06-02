Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LAGet Rating) shares traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.20 and last traded at C$16.15. 1,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$438.97 million and a PE ratio of -67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.79.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.