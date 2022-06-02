Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.20 and last traded at C$16.15. 1,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$438.97 million and a PE ratio of -67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.79.

Get Los Andes Copper alerts:

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.