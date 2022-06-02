Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.84.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $191.72 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.22 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

