LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,103 shares of company stock worth $8,798,364. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.13.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average of $90.10. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

