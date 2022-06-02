Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.35-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.61 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.35-9.50 EPS.

Shares of LULU traded up $12.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,594. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $441.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

