Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Trading Down 3.2%

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.05. 11,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 261,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Several brokerages have commented on LVLU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.48.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVLU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,918,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.