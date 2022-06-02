LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. It focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments. The company’s industrial portfolio includes acquisitions, development projects and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. LXP Industrial Trust, formerly known as Lexington Realty Trust, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

NYSE LXP opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.74.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Frary bought 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,985.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,865 shares of company stock worth $210,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.