Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MAC traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. 2,020,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,169. Macerich has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.09.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Macerich by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Macerich by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

