Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Stock Price Down 1%

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.82 and last traded at $39.91. Approximately 46,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Main Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 125,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,015,000.

