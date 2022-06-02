ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. Sells 600 Shares of Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MAN opened at $85.45 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $124.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.96.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $48,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

