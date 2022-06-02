Marlin (POND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.34 Million

Marlin (POND) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $41.34 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Marlin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00852185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 942.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00466477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.