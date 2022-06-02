Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.31 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $3.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $19.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.34 billion to $20.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.91 billion to $23.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.30.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

