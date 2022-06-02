Martin Vazquez Sells 5,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,656.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Martin Vazquez sold 258 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $6,800.88.
- On Monday, May 2nd, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $915,400.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Martin Vazquez sold 1,030 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $40,963.10.
Shares of OM stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.92. 439,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.14. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $60.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 27.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 71,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 769.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 72,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
