Mask Network (MASK) Market Capitalization Tops $52.06 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $52.06 million and approximately $83.15 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00005913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,218.82 or 0.99976051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Mask Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.