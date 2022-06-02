Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $86.14

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $86.14 and traded as low as $85.74. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $86.03, with a volume of 8,254,647 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.2% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

