Matrix AI Network (MAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.81 Million

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $130,296.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00211332 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001641 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004585 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

