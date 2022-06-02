Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.52–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.23 million.Matterport also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.84.

NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 70,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,177 shares of company stock worth $10,468,412 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matterport by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 736,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matterport by 737.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 138,031 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

