McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,290,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 993,969 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.44% of McDonald’s worth $879,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,959 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.67. The company had a trading volume of 47,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.51 and its 200-day moving average is $251.08. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

