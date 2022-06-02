MDA (TSE:MDA) Trading Up 1.2%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.73 and last traded at C$9.51. Approximately 82,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 194,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MDA from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MDA from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 92.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.66.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

