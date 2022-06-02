MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of MEDNAX worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

NYSE:MD opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.05.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

MEDNAX Profile (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.